DULUTH, Minn. — Parker Weekes of Ketchum was named to the spring 2019 dean's list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. Weekes’ major is exercise physiology.
Dean's list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The college commended Weekes for honorable academic achievements.
