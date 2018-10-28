TWIN FALLS — The CSI Community Education Center will offer “Waterfowl Identification,” taught by experienced birders from Prairie Falcon Audubon Inc. The class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5, 7, 12 and 14 in Shields 201 on the College of Southern Idaho campus and for a field day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17. The cost is $50.
Ducks, geese and other water birds are some of the easiest birds to spot in the late fall and winter around southern Idaho. They can be seen flying overhead in formation, floating on ponds or waddling across pastures. In this course, you will learn how to use field marks, flight patterns, habitat and behavior to confidently identify the ducks, geese, swans, mergansers and grebes (and a loon and a coot) in the area.
Class size is limited, so early registration is suggested. Call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
