PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced its president’s honor roll for the 2019 spring semester.

Kelli Claunch of Burley and Sydney Almgren of Filer were named to the honor roll.

Undergraduate students are eligible for the honor roll by enrolling in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at Washington State and earning a grade point average of 3.75 or earning a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.

