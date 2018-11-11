PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced the President’s Honor Roll for summer 2018.
Sydney Almgren of Filer and Courtney L. Ballard of Hailey were named to the honor roll.
Undergraduate students are eligible for the honor roll by enrolling in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at the university and earning a grade point average of 3.75 or earning a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.
