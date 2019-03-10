Try 3 months for $3

PULLMAN, Wash. — Sydney Almgren of Filer has been named to Washington State University’s president’s honor roll for the 2018 fall semester.

Undergraduate students are eligible for the honor roll by enrolling in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term at Washington State and earning a grade point average of 3.75 or earning a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.

