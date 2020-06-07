Washington Federal Foundation assists SCCAP

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — The Washington Federal Foundation recently provided the South Central Community Action Partnership with $10,000 to assist families struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

With COVID-19 and the loss of jobs and income for many working families, SCCAP is preparing for a large increase in requests for housing assistance. This funding from Washington Federal will be vital to meet these needs and give Magic Valley families, said SCCAP CEO Ken Robinette.

This funding for SCCAP's housing program for homeless prevention will assist economically disadvantaged households with utilities, child care, case management and rental assistance. Additionally SCCAP's Rapid Rehousing Program provides housing and case management for homeless families with children. Families in the program work with SCCAP family development specialists to enhance their abilities and overcome barriers such as increasing their skill base, improve their credit rating, employability, education level and family stability.

