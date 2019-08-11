{{featured_button_text}}

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spencer Wall of Twin Falls graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the spring 2019 semester.

Wall received a bachelor of business administration in business information systems.

The university honored the graduates during a May 11 ceremony at the Jack Stephens Center. More than 1,360 degrees and certificates were awarded for the semester.

