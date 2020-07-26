Villa promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

Juanita has 13 years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank since 2011. In her new position she will be assisting mortgage loan officers in the region with training, as well as providing support towards their individual and department success. She is active in her community as a previous president of the Rupert Rotary Club and currently serves as an Assistant District Governor for Rotary District 5400. She is also involved with the Mini-Cassia Association of Realtors, Chamber of Commerce, and the Paul Elementary School PTO. In her free time she loves spending time with her family and friends.