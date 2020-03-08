Vietnam veterans plan recognition dinner

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America is planning a celebration to honor area Vietnam veterans and their partners at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Minidoka County Senior Center, 702 11th Street, Rupert.

The event will feature speeches by Sen. Kelly Anthon and Rep.Fred Wood. The staff of Idaho Congressmen Sen.Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson are expected to be in attendance and ready to respond to veterans’ concerns. A light dinner will be served and door prizes will be awarded. There will be a question and answer period for veterans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Proclamation declaring March 29 Vietnam Veteran Recognition Day. President Trump said he did this “to ensure the sacrifices of the 9 million heroes who served during this difficult chapter of our country’s history are remembered for generations to come.” He went on to add: “We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. With conviction, our Nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”