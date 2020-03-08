Vietnam veterans plan recognition dinner

RUPERT — The Mini-Cassia Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America is planning a celebration to honor area Vietnam veterans and their partners at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Minidoka County Senior Center, 702 11th Street, Rupert.
The event will feature speeches by Sen. Kelly Anthon and Rep.Fred Wood. The staff of Idaho Congressmen Sen.Mike Crapo, Sen. Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson are expected to be in attendance and ready to respond to veterans’ concerns. A light dinner will be served and door prizes will be awarded. There will be a question and answer period for veterans.
In 2017, President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Proclamation declaring March 29 Vietnam Veteran Recognition Day. President Trump said he did this “to ensure the sacrifices of the 9 million heroes who served during this difficult chapter of our country’s history are remembered for generations to come.” He went on to add: “We vow to never again confuse personal disapproval of war with prejudice against those who honorably wear the uniform of our Armed Forces. With conviction, our Nation pledges our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam veterans.”
Tickets to this event are free, but need to be picked up by March 20 at the Mini-Cassia Veterans Service Office, 625 Fremont Avenue in Rupert. Each ticket has a spot for the holder to place his name, address, and telephone number. Veterans and their partners are encouraged to bring the filled-out tickets to the event where they will be placed in a bin at the entrance for the drawing of the door prizes later in the evening.
The Mini-Cassia Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America wishes to commemorate the sacrifice and service provided by the Vietnam veterans who quietly live and work in our community. As Ronald Reagan, a former president of our country, stated: “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran doesn’t have that problem.”
More information: contact Chuck Driscoll at 208-678-3599.