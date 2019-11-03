{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will hold a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at the Veterans Council Hall, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 203.

The public is invited to come and enjoy breakfast in support of area veterans.A $5 suggested donation will be appreciated.

