TWIN FALLS — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary will hold a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 16 at the Veterans Council Hall, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 203.
The public is invited to come and enjoy breakfast in support of area veterans.A $5 suggested donation will be appreciated.
