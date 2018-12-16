The holiday season can be a challenging time for veterans and their families. Many people suffer from SAD (Seaonal Affective Disorder) during this time of year; however, veterans have other problems that can make SAD much worse.
It is estimated that between 11 percent to 20 percent of veterans who served overseas suffer from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Some also have traumatic brain injury and other psychological problems stemming from their military service added into the equation.
The VA is dedicated to helping veterans adjust and adapt to their post-military life as smoothly as possible. The holiday season is no exception. There are various resources available to help veterans with the unique stresses and challenges they face this time of year.
Even though extensive studies have shown that suicide rates do not increase during the holiday season, rates of depression and stress do increase significantly during this time of year. Even without an increase, the average suicide rate for veterans is an average of 20 per day, according to U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs’ Office of Suicide Prevention. It further states that 18 percent of all adult suicides in the United States are committed by veterans even though veterans comprise only 8.5 percent of the population.
The National Center for PTSD’s website has resources to help identify PTSD as well as how to get help for someone with this condition. The Department of Defense Centers of Excellence for Psychological Health & Traumatic Brain Injury (the entire title must be searched to get to the right resource) offers information on studies, resources, and advice for those suffering from PTSD and or/traumatic brain injury.
The VA’s Veterans Crisis Line has someone available at all times to talk to veterans who are having difficulty dealing with life’s trials. They know the service they provide is especially important during the holidays, so they have people available throughout the entire Christmas season. To reach them, call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 when prompted. If one visits their website at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/, there is the option to chat with someone online. If one wishes to text someone at the Veterans Crisis Line, text 838255. Veterans and their families can receive the help they need 24/7, 365 days a year.
Locally, the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office is available to help veterans having difficulties or in crisis. The office is at 625 Fremont Ave. in Rupert, and telephone number is 208-678-3599. There is an emergency telephone number provided in his recorded message to be used when no one is in the office, night or day. The office can help veterans and their families find the appropriate resources to help them weather the stressors of the season.
