RUPERT — Many changes have taken place in front of the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office in Rupert in the last few months, and it looks like the construction is not over yet. Fremont Avenue has a totally different look. Now that the skating rink and plaza have been completed on the eastern portion of the street, it is time for the road on the western portion of the street to be finished.
This road construction is expected to continue until just past the middle of September. Things will be torn up and parking will be difficult, but the Mini-Cassia Veterans’ Service Office plans to be in full operation throughout all the construction.
Please do not hesitate to stop in during our regular office hours which are Monday through Thursday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Be sure to pick up a Veterans’ Resource Directory when you stop by.
