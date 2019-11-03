{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — A veterans brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, 85 S. 200 W. Post 77 Honor Guard will post colors at 10 a.m.

The menu is eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, and fruit. The brunch is free for veterans. Goodwill donations will be accepted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments