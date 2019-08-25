{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Valley House Homeless Shelter will hold an open house and groundbreaking ceremony from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 507 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.

Lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m.

More information: 208-734-7736.

