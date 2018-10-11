Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Valley House Homeless Shelter will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 507 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls. Donations of winter coats, blankets and canned goods are needed.

For more information, call 208-734-7736.

