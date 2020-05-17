Valley Agronomics wins $10,000 donation in ADAMA’s Thank a Retailer contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ADAMA US recently announced the winner of its Thank a Retailer contest honoring agri-retailers in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Valley Agronomics of Rupert received the most online votes from farmers in the tri-state area. ADAMA will make a $10,000 donation to the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center in the name of Valley Ag.

Luke Adams, from Timm Adams Farms, supported Valley Ag and the nonprofit with his online vote. “Valley Agronomics and their employees are truly our partners on the farm. We trust them to provide us top service, support and guidance and in turn we support them in their efforts to support the community,” Adams said.

The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center is a completely volunteer-staffed community-based, non-profit organization serving those in need. “We are very grateful Valley Agronomics chose our organization to represent their store during the voting process,” said Kathy Duncan, vice president of the Humanitarian Center. “We also want to give a special 'thank you' to ADAMA for making this donation opportunity possible.”

“We all know farming is an essential business, but we also need to recognize the people who are working hard to support our local farmers. ADAMA is committed to honoring ag retailers for their hard work and dedication during these uncertain times,” said Dave Pancheri, a local ADAMA sales representative. “Now more than ever, it’s important to support our communities, and show our gratitude for the people who work hard to put food on all of our tables.”

