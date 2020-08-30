Used book sale in Rupert

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library invite everyone to its First-Saturday-of-the-Month Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 5 at Book Central, 630 5th St., in Rupert.

Fill a grocery bag for only $2 each.

Authors such as Jeffery Archer, James Patterson and Nora Roberts are being featured. Be sure to browse the cookbook, biography, and music sections (the organization just got a bunch of Christmas music for kids), and the children’s room as well.

There are books on tape for travelers and great DVDs for movie lovers.

