Used book sale in Rupert
Used book sale in Rupert

RUPERT — The Friends of the DeMary Library invite everyone to its First-Saturday-of-the-Month Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 5 at Book Central, 630 5th St., in Rupert.

Fill a grocery bag for only $2 each.

Authors such as Jeffery Archer, James Patterson and Nora Roberts are being featured. Be sure to browse the cookbook, biography, and music sections (the organization just got a bunch of Christmas music for kids), and the children’s room as well.

There are books on tape for travelers and great DVDs for movie lovers.

