Benjamin Rands Spelling Bee 2019
Courtesy of Tyler Rands

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Twin Falls boy made it through three rounds before being eliminated by a final written test Wednesday at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Benjamin Rands, an eighth-grader from O’Leary Middle School, passed the preliminary rounds Wednesday at the national bee in Washington, D.C. 

The competition began Monday with a multiple-choice test, followed by two rounds of spelling. Only the 50 top scorers on Wednesday's test who also spelled both their words correctly will compete Thursday in the finals.

Rands correctly spelled "indemnify," a verb meaning to compensate someone for harm or loss, in the third round of the competition.

Of the 567 contestants, 369 were eligible for finals at the end of the preliminary competition, including Rands. 

Rands correctly spelled "tangram," a type of Chinese puzzle in the second round Tuesday.

Standing on a stage televised by ESPN is a bit nerve-racking, but Rands, who has competed in spelling bees since first grade, said it's definitely the most exciting one he's been to.

"It's my last time doing this," he said. "So I better make the most of it."

Rands worked very hard to get to this point, said his father, Tyler Rands. But rather than studying all day in their hotel room, Rands has taken a more relaxed approach to the competition, and the family has prioritized seeing the nation's capital, his father said.

They visited the Arlington National Cemetery and a variety of Smithsonian Museums, including the National Air and Space Museum. After Wednesday's round, they went to Ben's Chili Bowl, a local spot known for its iconic chili dogs. 

The Times-News sends a student to the Scripps National Spelling Bee each year.

