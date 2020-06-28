University of Utah announces dean's list
University of Utah announces dean's list

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah recognized students on the spring 2020 dean's list.

The following Magic Valley students were named on the honors list:

Twin Falls: Kennedi Evans, Kylie Greenawald, Karah Hall, Jacob Johnson, Emily Mei, Sebastian Powell and Chester Ware

Burley: Emmalyne Parke and Kaleb Runyon

Hailey: Molly Whittington

Heyburn: Joey Gibson

Logan, Utah: Scott Pilling

Salt Lake City, Utah: Kenzie Koepnick

To qualify for the dean's list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any term.

