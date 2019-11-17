LAWRENCE. Kan. — Charlotte Lola Dolecheck of Twin Falls was among the 725 graduates from the University of Kansas this summer.
Dolecheck received a Master's of Science in Education degree.
Some graduates have participated in the university’s recognition events. Others will choose to participate in the 2020 commencement ceremony.
