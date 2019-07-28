CURRY — To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Twin Falls County Historical Museum and to honor former students of the Union School, the Twin Falls Historical Society hosted a well-attended open house and reunion in July.
The historical society is working on more community events, including field trips and afternoon lectures.
The society would like to thank all who worked on the reunion committee and everyone who came out to reminisce with old school mates and friends.
The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum has been in operation since 1969. Constructed in 1914, the building was first the Union School which educated students in grades one to eight. By the 1940s, a cafeteria was operating in the basement, and students completed sixth grade. They then went to junior high in Twin Falls or Filer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.