CURRY — To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Twin Falls County Historical Museum and to honor former students of the Union School, the Twin Falls Historical Society hosted a well-attended open house and reunion in July.

The historical society is working on more community events, including field trips and afternoon lectures.

The society would like to thank all who worked on the reunion committee and everyone who came out to reminisce with old school mates and friends.

The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum has been in operation since 1969. Constructed in 1914, the building was first the Union School which educated students in grades one to eight. By the 1940s, a cafeteria was operating in the basement, and students completed sixth grade. They then went to junior high in Twin Falls or Filer.

