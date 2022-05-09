'Unforgettable': Community gathers to dedicate flagpole to Bob Rynbrand

TWIN FALLS — Describing Bob Rynbrand in one word is nearly impossible.

If you ask the people whose lives he touched, they will tell you he was passionate, reliable, loyal, understanding, empathetic, selfless, caring, and funny.

“To paraphrase Nat King Cole — Unforgettable,” said his wife Christine.

Although chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, Kiwanis Club member, Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center volunteer and Hospice Visions Veteran-to-Veteran volunteer also describe the Magic Valley resident who passed away in 2019, his favorite title was a little more unconventional.

“Bob, with his wry smile and warm sense of humor, insisted his title was changed from chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy to chief pooper-scooper at Rising Stars,” wrote Kiwanis Club member Revis Turner in a speech. “I don’t wonder which title he cherished the most.”

Dozens of individuals gathered Thursday to dedicate a new stone and flagpole to Rynbrand outside of the Rising Stars building.

“Passionate servant,” the stone reads.

He spent 75 years committed to serving others, Turner wrote. He shared his gifts and talents with vulnerable children and adults, who were faced with difficult circumstances.

“It was very important to him to ‘give back,’” Christine Rynbrand told the Times-News in 2019. “He felt the reason he was on earth was to help his fellow man.”

Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center is a nonprofit organization, specializing in providing beneficial riding and equine-assisted activities to children and adults with cognitive and physical disabilities in south-central Idaho. Rynbrand was one of the most dependable volunteers, director Marni Porath said.

“The things he cared about, he was completely invested in,” Porath said.

Kiwanis member Steve Westphal said Rynbrand was his best friend and he would be smiling down from Heaven at the flagpole dedication.

“He taught me how to take life with a grain of salt,” Westphal said, “and to worry less and smile more.”

Westphal, a fellow veteran, said Rynbrand was always available to talk to a service member.

While volunteering or just out and about, he always wore his veteran cap. Rynbrand previously told the Times-News he did it to ensure any veteran would know they could talk to him and that he knew what they had been through.

His loved ones hope the flagpole will have a positive impact on the community.

“May we as family, friends and community, draw inspiration for our service as we see this Bob Rynbrand flagpole,” Turner wrote.

