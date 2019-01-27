TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center will offer three Saturday classes about learning to play the ukulele. The instructor will be Cindy Sue Bezas, M.S., who has been teaching music for more than 20 years.
Students must bring their own ukuleles to class in Fine Arts 164. The cost is $37 for each class plus $15 paid to Bezas for instructional materials.
“Ukulele Made Easy – Level 1” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9. Students will learn the proper foundation of ukulele playing: holding the ukulele, caring for its parts, using the power of left and right hands to create beautiful tone, the benefits (or not) of a uke strap, when (or when not) to use ukulele picks, moving up and down the fret board and tuning. Students will leave having learned how to strum and sing five ukulele songs.
“Ukulele Made Easy – Level 2” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16. Students will gain ten more songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences and five strum patterns. They will also learn five crucial tips and techniques of pro ukulele players.
“Ukulele Made Easy – Level 3” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. March 16. Students will learn ten more songs, three new cadences, three more strum patterns and new approaches to scales so they can build their finger power and playing dexterity.
To register, call 208-732-6442 or go to csi.edu/communityed or visit the CSI Community Education Center.
