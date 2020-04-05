U of I announces Magic Valley graduates

MOSCOW — University of Idaho has released the list of graduates during Winter Commencement. Lists of graduates from your area are attached in PDF and Excel formats.
A total of 421 degrees were awarded.
Magic Valley students receiving degrees during the Dec. 14 Winter Commencement were:
BellevueEmma L. Poe
Buhl Abigail Castillo
Amy R. Mink
Colton B. Wonenberg
Cooper J. Felton
Edgar Velazquez Colin
Krista M. Dace
Joel C. Hamilton
BurleyIsaac J. Brown
GoodingCamille L. Hanson
Dexter Loder
Luis A. Saucedo
HagermanVeronica L. Bridges
Jessica L. Schultz
HaileyOstin N. Arters
HansenDanielle N. Norgard
James P. Lasso
JeromeDevry Barger
Lyric Nance
KetchumNicole M. Pratt
KimberlyIlse M. Moreno
Ricardo Ruiz-Holguin
Twin FallsAuguste R. Curtis
Austin P. Hafer
Evan P. Brock
Henley I. Blick
Mason L. Footh
Zane C. Durkin
Hunter S. Barnett
WendellBrooke N. Behunin
