U of I announces Magic Valley graduates

MOSCOW — University of Idaho has released the list of graduates during Winter Commencement. Lists of graduates from your area are attached in PDF and Excel formats.

A total of 421 degrees were awarded.

Magic Valley students receiving degrees during the Dec. 14 Winter Commencement were:

BellevueEmma L. Poe

Buhl Abigail Castillo

Amy R. Mink

Colton B. Wonenberg

Cooper J. Felton

Edgar Velazquez Colin

Krista M. Dace

Joel C. Hamilton

BurleyIsaac J. Brown

GoodingCamille L. Hanson

Dexter Loder

Luis A. Saucedo

HagermanVeronica L. Bridges

Jessica L. Schultz

HaileyOstin N. Arters

HansenDanielle N. Norgard

James P. Lasso

JeromeDevry Barger

Lyric Nance

KetchumNicole M. Pratt

KimberlyIlse M. Moreno

Ricardo Ruiz-Holguin

Twin FallsAuguste R. Curtis

Austin P. Hafer

Evan P. Brock

Henley I. Blick

Mason L. Footh

Zane C. Durkin

Hunter S. Barnett

WendellBrooke N. Behunin

