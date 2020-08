× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CANTON, N.Y. — Sam Fenn of Hailey and Ella Pepin of Ketchum have been selected for academic achievement on the dean's list during the spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University.

Students are eligible for the dean's list by completing at least four courses and having an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution in Canton, New York.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0