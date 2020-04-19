Twin Falls woman celebrated 100th birthday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Lorene Poe Mulder celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on April 7 at Brookdale Senior Living in Twin Falls. The group managed to obey the quarantine restrictions by holding the celebration in the Brookdale courtyard and keeping a careful distance.

Lorene Poe, daughter of John and Winifred Poe, was born and raised in Twin Falls, where her parents had a sheep ranch and farm. She was the eldest of three girls.

She married Franklin Mulder in 1942, and he passed on April 6, 1966. She worked at Idaho First Bank, before it was Idaho First, and retired from the State Unemployment Office. Their son is Jim Mulder of Stockton, California, and grandchildren are John Mulder, Matt Mulder and Teresa Mulder, all of California. Her two sisters Juanita Poe Stettler and Doris Poe Scherupp were Twin Falls residents.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0