The American Paint Horse Association held its inaugural Western National Championship Show this past weekend in Las Vegas and for a Twin Falls trainer and his clients, there was much to celebrate.
Atwood Show Horses of Twin Falls took home seven national championships and several Top 5 placings in a variety of classes including the APHA Western National Championship for Sittin Sideways shown by Brady Walker, also of Twin Falls, in the Amateur Yearling Longe Line.
Sittin Sideways is known by his barn name of Jay Z. The top placing came in the yearling’s first official outing in the show arena. National championship honors were also awarded to GVG Gunnin’ for The Stars, shown by Sally Johnson of Mackay.
“It’s an amazing experience to compete at this level. These shows build an even greater bond between horse and rider. We leave the show with greater skills and new friends as well as awards. To be able to lead my clients through this experience which is so meaningful and memorable for them is a very satisfying privilege,” said Kade Atwood of Atwood Show Horses. The APHA Western National Championships were held Oct. 16-19 at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Awards earned by the team from Atwood Show Horses:
- Champion, Amateur Yearling Longe Line: Sittin Sideways, shown by Brady Walker of Twin Falls.
- Reserve Champion, Green Hunter Under Saddle: Luken All Sensational, Shown by Brady Walker of Twin Falls
- Champion, Solid Paint Bred (“SPB”) Ranch Pleasure, SPB Ranch Riding, and SPB Ranch Reining: GVG Gunnin’ for The Stars shown by Sally Johnson of Mackay.
- Top 5 Placings; o Novice Amateur Western Pleasure, So Good, shown by Nicole Jordon of Boise. Novice Amateur Horsemanship, Heaven Sent a Star, shown by Sydney Butler of Boise. Amateur Walk-Trot Horsemanship, Heaven Sent a Star, shown by Lynn Hightower of Boise.
“Several of the riders in our barn have been with the program for enough time now that they’re really starting to see improvements in their riding,” said Atwood.
“That stronger partnership with your horse pays off in all areas of riding, especially in the show pen. That’s what any horse trainer strives for and it’s rewarding to see that success for my clients at a national show.”
Horse trainer Kade Atwood was raised in Idaho Falls where his love of training horses began. He contributes much of his success to riding with trainers across the United States that saw his passion for learning and took the time to help him succeed.
That includes a close working relationship today with the renowned Jeffery Gibbs, of Pilot Point, Texas. Atwood Show Horses specializes in All-Around Show Horses for all levels of riders and ages. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/Atwood-Show-Horses-1972735906158185/.
