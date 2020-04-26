Twin Falls Toastmasters win area contest

TWIN FALLS — Tara Hansen, owner of Kitchen Tune-Up of Twin Falls, won the Toastmasters spring International Area Contest for her speech, “Apply Liberally.” After being sequestered at home because of the coronavirus in Blaine County for more than five weeks with her husband and five children, Hansen shared several humorous examples about how their sense of humor is helping them survive this trying time. She concluded that laughter really is the best medicine and needs to be applied liberally, especially during this period. Trophies and certificates for this contest will be mailed to the winners.
Donna Erickson, a member of Toastmasters International for 22 years, won the Area Table Topics Contest. These are one- to two-minute impromptu talks on a thought-provoking assigned topic. Erickson spoke on what defense mechanisms she uses.
Both winners will participate in the Division Toastmasters Contest May 2. Both contests, as well as the weekly meetings, are currently being held via Zoom, a video conferencing platform.
Twin Falls Toastmasters, part of Toastmasters International, has been helping people develop their communication and leadership skills for more than 80 years. For information on joining the virtual meetings, or later in person, call club president David Hanna at 208-543-5123.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!