Twin Falls Toastmasters win area contest

TWIN FALLS — Tara Hansen, owner of Kitchen Tune-Up of Twin Falls, won the Toastmasters spring International Area Contest for her speech, “Apply Liberally.” After being sequestered at home because of the coronavirus in Blaine County for more than five weeks with her husband and five children, Hansen shared several humorous examples about how their sense of humor is helping them survive this trying time. She concluded that laughter really is the best medicine and needs to be applied liberally, especially during this period. Trophies and certificates for this contest will be mailed to the winners.