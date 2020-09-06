Twin Falls Toastmasters members compete in area speech contest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Toastmasters Club 149 held its Humorous and Tall Tales Speech Contests on Aug. 26.

Mike Porter of Twin Falls, Cynthia Jacobi of Newport, Ore., and Anita Janis of Jerome competed in the Humorous Contest.

Janis and Porter will participate in the next level of competition, the Area 3 Humorous and Tall Tales Speech Contests, on Sept. 26 using Zoom. The Area 3 contest will include competitors from three different clubs in Idaho.

“It’s exhilarating to compete and even more so to go on to represent our club at the next level of competition,” Janis said in a statement.

The club currently meets over Zoom from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each Wednesday. Guests are welcome.

For more information, call Club President David Hanna at 208-543-5123 or go to 149.toastmastersclubs.org.

