TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Toastmasters have announced new officers for the 2019-20 year: Tennille Houston — president, Tara Hansen — vice president of education, Valdon Hancock — treasurer and vice president of membership, Stan Fossette — secretary, David Hanna — sergeant at arms and Brett Olsen — vice president of public relations.
Twin Falls Toastmasters is part of Toastmasters International, a nonprofit educational organization with more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, it has provided a positive and encouraging program to improve communication and leadership skills.
The Twin Falls Toastmasters meets from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. every Wednesday at Twin Falls Golden Corral, 1823 Blue Lakes Blvd N. For more information, call 208-736-1035 or go to toastmasters.com.
