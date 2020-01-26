TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to join Twin Falls Toastmasters in celebrating its 80th anniversary from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the community room of the Family Health Services, 826 Eastland Dr. Enter the middle door. Enjoy birthday cake and fellowship, and learn how Toastmasters can improve your communication and leadership skills in a supportive, positive environment, along with giving you the chance to make new friends.
Many noteworthy people in southern Idaho have affiliated themselves with Toastmasters. Harold Gerber was a founding member of Twin Falls Toastmasters in 1940 who remained active in the group until shortly before he passed away in 2015 at the age of 91. He held many Toastmaster offices, including lieutenant governor. A premier architect for 50 years in Twin Falls, Gerber designed many of the city’s civic buildings.
You have free articles remaining.
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. It was founded by Ralph Smedley in 1924 in California and incorporated as Toastmasters International in 1932 with nearly 30 clubs. As #149, Twin Falls Toastmasters is proud to be one of the earliest clubs. In 1973, as more women joined the general workforce, Toastmasters International was opened to women. Currently headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries.
For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org and www.twinfallstoastmasters.org and see us on Facebook. Call 208-736-1035 for local details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.