Harold Gerber was a founding member of Twin Falls Toastmasters.

TWIN FALLS — The community is invited to join Twin Falls Toastmasters in celebrating its 80th anniversary from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the community room of the Family Health Services, 826 Eastland Dr. Enter the middle door. Enjoy birthday cake and fellowship, and learn how Toastmasters can improve your communication and leadership skills in a supportive, positive environment, along with giving you the chance to make new friends.

Many noteworthy people in southern Idaho have affiliated themselves with Toastmasters. Harold Gerber was a founding member of Twin Falls Toastmasters in 1940 who remained active in the group until shortly before he passed away in 2015 at the age of 91. He held many Toastmaster offices, including lieutenant governor. A premier architect for 50 years in Twin Falls, Gerber designed many of the city’s civic buildings.

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. It was founded by Ralph Smedley in 1924 in California and incorporated as Toastmasters International in 1932 with nearly 30 clubs. As #149, Twin Falls Toastmasters is proud to be one of the earliest clubs. In 1973, as more women joined the general workforce, Toastmasters International was opened to women. Currently headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries.

For more information, visit www.toastmasters.org and www.twinfallstoastmasters.org and see us on Facebook. Call 208-736-1035 for local details.

