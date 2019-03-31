TWIN FALLS — Lauren Hodges of Twin Falls was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Magic Valley and awarded $4,150 in cash scholarships during a scholarship program for high school girls held March 19 at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.
Eleven junior girls from six area high schools competed in the program to represent the state. Participants were evaluated in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression. The Magic Valley scholarship program awarded $12,000 in cash scholarships to participants.
Hodges will represent the Magic Valley at public events throughout the next year and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” She is the daughter of Adam and Mandy Hodges and is a junior at Xavier Charter School. Hodges won preliminary awards in self-expression and interview. She was the overall talent and scholastics winner.
The third alternate was Sydney Ohlensehlen of Jerome who received preliminary awards in fitness, talent and scholastics, and $1,350 in scholarships.
The second alternate was Halle Huber of Twin Falls who received preliminary awards in interview, scholastics, talent, fitness and the Be Your Best Self category. She was also one of the Spirit of Distinguished Young Women winners which the other participants vote on. Her winnings total $2,200.
The first alternate was Abbie Stevens of Twin Falls who won preliminary awards in talent, fitness, interview and self-expression. She was awarded $2,500 in scholarships.
Brynlee Nebeker of Buhl received the other Spirit Award and also preliminary Be Your Best Self and self-expression awards, $600.
Miranda Anderson of Buhl received preliminary awards in scholastics, interview and Be Your Best Self, $600.
Madison Parker of Filer received preliminary awards in fitness and self-expression, $400.
Gabrielle Crapo of Kimberly received an interview award, $200.
Hannah Henderson of Wendell received a Be Your Best Self award, $200.
Bailey Call of Buhl was a Be Your Best Self winner, $200.
Adrianna Castellanos of Twin Falls participated as well. She is an exchange student from Spain and attends Xavier Charter School.
More information: Karmelle Nye at 208-420-5510 or karmelle@realdeals.net.
