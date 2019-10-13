TWIN FALLS – College of Southern Idaho student Maurilio Tapia was named the winner of Zions Bank’s Ultimate Dorm Room Giveaway during a surprise presentation at the bank’s Twin Falls Canyon Park branch on Oct. 3.
Tapia won an Apple MacBook Air, a Sony PlayStation 4, a 43-inch Samsung TV and BeatsX Earphones. His entry was drawn from over 2,200 college students who opened an Anytime Checking Account or visited a Zions Bank booth at a designated on-campus event during the promotion period.
“We were ecstatic to award the prize package to a College of Southern Idaho student,” said Renee Avram, manager of Zions Bank’s Twin Falls Canyon Park branch. “Zions Bank understands the unique financial needs of students and we’re committed to helping them with their banking needs.”
