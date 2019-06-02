{{featured_button_text}}

GALESBURG, Ill. — Kelly Feng of Twin Falls has been named to the Knox College dean's list of distinguished students for the 2019 winter term.

Students are recognized on the dean's list by earning at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better.

Feng’s major is undecided at Knox College. She graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments