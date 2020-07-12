Twin Falls student makes Knox College dean's list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GALESBURG, Ill. — Kelly Feng of Twin Falls has been named to the Knox College dean's list of distinguished students for the 2020 winter term.

Students are recognized on the dean's list by earning at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better. Feng's major is undecided at Knox.

Feng was also among students accepted into Mortar Board, a national honor society that recognizes college seniors for their achievements in scholarship, leadership and service.

