ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Sabrina Tarchione was among 224 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at the commencement ceremonies May 11 at Northwestern College.
Tarchione graduated with a major in biology-health professions from the college. She is the daughter of Travis and Tina Tarchione of Twin Falls.
Northwestern College is a Christian college in Orange City, Iowa.
