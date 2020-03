NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Trevecca Nazarene University has named Ysabel Mark of Twin Falls to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.

Students are named on the dean's list by earning a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale. Traditional undergraduates must be enrolled full-time, while non-traditional undergraduates must have completed 12 or more hours.