Twin Falls student earns honors at Valdosta University

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Todd Hastings of Twin Falls earned recognition on the spring 2020 dean’s list for distinguished academic achievements at Valdosta State University.

To qualify for the dean’s list at the university, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher.