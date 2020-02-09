HAYS, Kan. — Danielle Renee Gaspar of Twin Falls was named to the deans honor roll for the fall 2019 semester at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.
Gaspar is a junior at the university, majoring in health and human performance.
The deans honor roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and Fort Hays Virtual College students are eligible.
