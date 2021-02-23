Twin Falls Senior Center sets reopening date

To meet this 50-person limit, the center is requiring people to make reservations before entering. And when inside, people will have to wear face coverings and stay 6-feet apart.
Mercer said the center will resume many of its normal activities when it opens its doors, such as exercising or quilting classes. But occupancy of these activities will be limited to allow social distancing.
“We’ve got to abide by the rules and make sure everybody stays healthy,” Mercer said. “That’s our main goal.”
The board moved to terminate Roe "for lack of confidence in her leadership," mismanagement of donated cash funds, possible embezzlement of cash funds, failure to retain staff and failure to come up with a plan to reopen the Senior Center.
A sign stating the Senior Center is closed until further notice is seen Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The center closed on March 16, but is still delivering meals through the Meals on Wheels program as long as they have the staff and volunteers.