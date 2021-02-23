Twin Falls Senior Center sets reopening date

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center is reopening on March 1 after being closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center’s reopening next month follows Gov. Brad Little’s decision to allow gatherings of up to 50 people.

Barbara Mercer, the center’s interim executive director, said the center couldn’t operate under the previous 10-person limit rule.

To meet this 50-person limit, the center is requiring people to make reservations before entering. And when inside, people will have to wear face coverings and stay 6-feet apart.

Mercer said the center will resume many of its normal activities when it opens its doors, such as exercising or quilting classes. But occupancy of these activities will be limited to allow social distancing.

“We’ve got to abide by the rules and make sure everybody stays healthy,” Mercer said. “That’s our main goal.”

