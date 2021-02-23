 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls Senior Center sets reopening date
0 comments
alert top story

Twin Falls Senior Center sets reopening date

{{featured_button_text}}
Senior Center takes a hiatus during COVID-19

A sign stating the Senior Center is closed until further notice is seen Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in downtown Twin Falls. The center closed on March 16, but is still delivering meals through the Meals on Wheels program as long as they have the staff and volunteers.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center is reopening on March 1 after being closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center’s reopening next month follows Gov. Brad Little’s decision to allow gatherings of up to 50 people.

Barbara Mercer, the center’s interim executive director, said the center couldn’t operate under the previous 10-person limit rule.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Disinfecting with fog

Cleaning Specialist David A. Hubbard sprays a quaternary disinfectant fog to protect patrons from COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Senior Junction senior center in Twin Falls.

To meet this 50-person limit, the center is requiring people to make reservations before entering. And when inside, people will have to wear face coverings and stay 6-feet apart.

Mercer said the center will resume many of its normal activities when it opens its doors, such as exercising or quilting classes. But occupancy of these activities will be limited to allow social distancing.

“We’ve got to abide by the rules and make sure everybody stays healthy,” Mercer said. “That’s our main goal.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World's largest snow maze in Canada is now even bigger

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News