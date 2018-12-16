TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center is accepting nominations for its board of directors. Members of the local community and all members of the Twin Falls Senior Center are eligible.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Jan. 23. Self-nomination is allowed. A photo of the nominee is also needed for the election ballot.
Directors serve a three-year commitment and are responsible for overseeing the center’s mission, policy-making, fundraising efforts and overall finances. The board meets at 5:15 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. Directors attend the senior center’s functions and assigned committee meetings as needed.
Nominees will be introduced to TFSC members at the annual meeting at noon Jan. 30. Nominees will be expected to speak and tell why they would like to serve on the board.
Elections will be held Feb. 6 and the final vote will be tallied after the election closes at 3 p.m. All elected nominees will be seated on the board at the monthly meeting on Feb. 18.
Board application forms are available at the Twin Falls Senior Center, online at tfseniorcenter.com or by contacting Jeanette Roe at 208-734-5084.
