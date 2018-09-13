TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold its third annual 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway. The parkway trailhead is near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave.
The pre-registration fee is $10 for student/track team rate, $15 a person, or $50 family of four or more. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Proceeds will benefit the senior center.
To pre-register or for information, visit tfseniorcenter.com, call 208-734-5084 or email Jeanette Roe at jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
