TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold its fourth annual 5K fun run and walk at 9 a.m. June 15 at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway. The trailhead is near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave.

The pre-registration fee is $20 a person, $15 for student/track team rate or $50 per family of four. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Proceeds will benefit the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program.

To pre-register for the event or for more information, go to tfseniorcenter.com, call 208-734-5084 or email Jeanette Roe at jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.

