TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a fundraising breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W.

The all-you-can-eat meal will include pancakes, stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, bacon, potato casserole, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program.

The Southern Idaho Parrot Head Club will assist at the breakfast.

Music will be provided by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel.

Information: 208-734-5084.

