TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 530 Shoshone St. W.
The meal will include spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and beverages. Music will be provided by Marla Garrett, Buck Garrett and Theresa German.
The cost for the dinner is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 6-10. Free for ages 5 and younger.
Proceeds will go for the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Information: 208-734-5084.
