TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a men’s and women’s clothing swap from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at 530 Shoshone St. W.

Free adult-sized clothing, coats, shoes and accessories will be available to anyone in the community. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: Kayla Johnson at 707-416-7788.

