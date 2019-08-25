TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Senior Center will host a men’s and women’s clothing swap from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 7 at 530 Shoshone St. W.
Free adult-sized clothing, coats, shoes and accessories will be available to anyone in the community. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Information: Kayla Johnson at 707-416-7788.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.