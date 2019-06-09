BATON ROUGE, La. — The following local residents were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Preston Hazen, Sierra Sandison and Janaan Van Zante, all of Twin Falls, were initiated at Boise State University.
They are among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
