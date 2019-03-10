TWIN FALLS — Radio station 88.1 The Bridge and Gloria Gott of Thrivent Financial have announced the $1,000 Magic Valley Impact Award. It will be given to one of the organizations appearing at the Impact a Life event at 6 p.m. March 15 at Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls.
Gott said in a statement, “We live in a generous community, and I would like to recognize the people and organizations that inspire change, that inspire generosity.”
Audience members will vote on the recipient of the award that night. Some of the organizations that will be on hand include: Voices Against Violence, Stanton Health Care, Twin Falls Lions Club, Mustard Seed, A-21, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Court Appointed Child Advocates, the Salvation Army, Relay for Life and Light of Hope.
The event is also an opportunity for community members to connect with those organizations that are making a difference here in the Magic Valley.
Lt. Sandra Solis of the Salvation Army said in a statement, “We all know someone who needs a helping hand up. We all have gifts and talents that could be that helping hand. Come to this event and find out how you could help someone to a better life.”
Tickets are $15 for general admission or $50 for a VIP dinner that includes a chance to meet Jonny Diaz, national recording artist, who will sing at the event. Tickets are available now at bridgefamily.org, the Twin Falls Reformed Church and Grocery Outlet.
