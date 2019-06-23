{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Fortuin

Brian Fortuin

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A physician who teaches medical students has received an award for his excellence in the field.

Dr. Brian Fortuin of Twin Falls is one of two recipients of the 2019 Richard M. Tucker WWAMI Faculty Excellence in Teaching Award. He is affiliated with St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center and board certified in internal medicine and sleep medicine.

The other award recipient is Dr. Andrea Christopher of Boise. She is the clerkship site director and general internal medicine physician at the Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

WWAMI is Idaho’s oldest medical school and stands for the states Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. The program was created in 1972 through a partnership with the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments