TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls High School Alumni Association will host a reunion for those who graduated from Twin Falls High School 50 or more years ago.

The reunion will include a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 19 at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls, and a brunch from 9 to 11 a.m. July 20, also at Canyon Crest.

The cost will be $40 per alumnus and $35 for guests.

For more information, contact Helen Schaff at 208-733-2552 or Camille Cox at 208-733-5227.

