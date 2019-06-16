TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls High School Alumni Association will host a reunion for those who graduated from Twin Falls High School 50 or more years ago.
The reunion will include a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. July 19 at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls, and a brunch from 9 to 11 a.m. July 20, also at Canyon Crest.
The cost will be $40 per alumnus and $35 for guests.
For more information, contact Helen Schaff at 208-733-2552 or Camille Cox at 208-733-5227.
